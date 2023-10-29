MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — JuJu Smith-Schuster understood why the Dolphins were ticked off over his late-game hit on Brandon Jones. But he didn’t believe he did anything wrong on the play.

The Patriots wide receiver insisted after Sunday’s 31-17 loss at Hard Rock Stadium that the hit was “clean.”

“I just saw the defensive player try to go for the interception, and I was just trying to make a play,” Smith-Schuster said. “While he was coming down with the ball, I kind of just hit him in the chest and tried to get the ball out.”

He added: “Of course, they seemed upset. I can see why. But it was a clean hit.”

The hit, which occurred on the Patriots’ final offensive play, ignited a borderline brawl, with players from both teams coming off the sideline to join in the fracas. No punches were thrown, and the only player penalized was Smith-Schuster, who was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Smith-Schuster was asked whether the Dolphins’ strong response might have been from him “standing over” Jones after the play.

“I hit him and walked to the sideline,” he replied.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs star also caught a touchdown pass from Mac Jones earlier in the fourth quarter, but those were his lone contributions on Sunday. After missing the previous two games with a concussion, Smith-Schuster did not play a single snap until after fellow receivers DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne both left the game with second-half injuries.

Smith-Schuster, who was removed from the injury report this week and said he’s healthy, took the high road when asked about his lack of playing time.

“I know my boys that are out there on the field, they’re going to make their plays,” he said. “The guys that they put out there, (that) the coaches have lined up, they’re going to make their plays. We all can make plays. This is why we’re here. It’s the National Football League. So when my opportunity comes, you’ve just got to make the best of it.”

Smith-Schuster lost his job as New England’s top slot receiver to impressive rookie Demario Douglas, who caught a team-high five passes for 25 yards against Miami. Smith-Schuster has 15 catches for 89 yards and one touchdown in six appearances for the Patriots, a far cry from what they were expecting when they signed him to a three-year, $25.5 million contract to replace the ever-reliable Jakobi Meyers.