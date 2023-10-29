MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — DeShon Elliott was not penalized for his high hit on DeVante Parker, but one Patriots leader fully expects the NFL to fine him for it.

New England special teams captain Matthew Slater confidently made that prediction after his team’s 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

“I think he’ll end up getting fined for that play,” Slater said of Elliott. “When they go back and watch it, they’ll probably end up fining him.”

On the play in question, Elliott drilled Parker in the facemask with the crown of his helmet while the latter attempted to pull down a pass from quarterback Mac Jones. Parker subsequently hit the back of his head on the turf.

Parker, who missed multiple games with a concussion last season, showed clear signs of impairment after the hit, falling down while he tried to walk back to the Patriots’ huddle. The veteran receiver exited toward the locker room and quickly was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Elliott’s hit sparked outrage on social media and likely will result in supplemental discipline for the sixth-year defensive back. The NFL forbids players from using their helmets to make forcible contact with an opponent’s head or neck area, and the league routinely fines players for far more benign incidents.

“They’ll fine him,” Slater reiterated.

Jones said he felt a level of responsibility for Parker’s injury.

“It’s a bang-bang play, and it’s football, but I hate seeing that when you’re the quarterback,” the QB said. “It’s the worst feeling in the world. I can’t put someone in that position, and I feel like it’s a tough bang-bang play.”

The Patriots also lost leading receiver Kendrick Bourne to a knee injury one drive later. Bourne reportedly will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity.

Veteran wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster saw his first snaps in Sunday’s game after Parker and Bourne both were ruled out. Smith-Schuster caught his first touchdown as a Patriot — a 3-yarder from Jones on fourth-and-goal — on his lone target in the loss.

The 2-6 Patriots will host the Washington Commanders next Sunday.