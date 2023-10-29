Benches Clear Late In Patriots-Dolphins Game After Big Hit

Benches cleared with less than two minutes remaining in Sunday’s contest between the Patriots and Dolphins after Miami players took issue with a hit on teammate Brandon Jones.

Facing a fourth-and-14 from the New England 21-yard line, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw up a deep ball intended for wideout Demario Douglas. Jones, the Dolphins safety, was in coverage on the play and had a good chance at making a game-sealing interception.

Instead, Patriots receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Douglas converged on Jones, who was on the receiving end of a big hit by Smith-Schuster. The first-year Patriot was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play.

You can watch the hit here.

Dolphins players ran onto the field with Patriots players mixing it up a bit as well. Both teams ultimately returned to their benches and the Dolphins pulled out a 31-17 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.