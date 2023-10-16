The Boston Red Sox need a new head of baseball operations after parting ways with Chaim Bloom last month.

The organization plans to be deliberate in its search, understanding the importance of hiring the right person, and an intriguing external candidate just became available.

The Miami Marlins announced Monday that Kim Ng will not be returning as the club’s general manager in 2024. The Marlins exercised Ng’s team option for next season, but she declined her mutual option.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Monday, citing sources, that Miami wanted to hire a president of baseball operations above Ng, leading to her departure.

So, this begs the question: Could the Red Sox target Ng to replace Bloom?

It sure seems possible. Ng, the first woman and first Asian American to serve as general manager in Major League Baseball history, is highly respected across the industry, with her impact evident in the strides Miami made on the field since her hiring in November of 2020. The Marlins earned a National League wild card spot this year after going 84-78 in the regular season, a massive improvement from their 2022 mark of 69-93.

Ng, who worked for the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers before joining the Marlins, is a true trailblazer. And her baseball acumen and willingness to make gutsy personnel decisions should at least pique Boston’s interest.

Ng also is familiar with Red Sox manager Alex Cora. She served as assistant general manager with the Dodgers when Cora played for Los Angeles, and Cora explained in 2020 that they worked together in winter ball and on matters related to the World Baseball Classic.

This is a crucial offseason for the Red Sox, who finished in last place in the American League East for the second consecutive season with a 78-84 record, and finding the perfect candidate to spearhead Boston’s quest to return to contention obviously is of the utmost importance. It’ll be interesting to see if Boston inquires about Ng as she plots her next move.