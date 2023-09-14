The Boston Red Sox announced Thursday they parted ways with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

Red Sox principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner and president and CEO Sam Kennedy notified Bloom of the club’s decision, per a team press release.

“While parting ways is not taken lightly, today signals a new direction for our club,” Henry said in a press release. “Our organization has significant expectations on the field and while Chaim’s efforts in revitalizing our baseball infrastructure have helped set the stage for the future, we will today begin a search for new leadership. Everyone who knows Chaim has a deep appreciation and respect for the kind of person he is. His time with us will always be marked by his professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering respect for our club and its legacy.”

Bloom was named Red Sox chief baseball officer on October 28, 2019, after he spent 15 years of his career in the Tampa Bay Bays front office.

General manager Brian O’Halloran was offered a new senior leadership position within the baseball operations department. He revealed Thursday that the Red Sox were committed to adding more talent next offseason.

Boston announced in its press release the search for new baseball operations leadership will begin immediately. O’Halloran and assistant general managers Eddie Romero, Raquel Ferreira and Michael Groopman will handle day-to-day operations in the interim.