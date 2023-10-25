There might’ve been a little too much Buzz Lightyear at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

The New England Patriots hosted pediatric cancer patients for a space-themed Halloween party/charity event. There was decent variety, with Hunter Henry rocking a Mandalorian costume and Brenden Schooler dressing as what appeared to be one of the aliens from the “Toy Story” films.

Speaking of “Toy Story,” Mac Jones and David Andrews both showed up wearing Buzz Lightyear costumes. But as you’ll see in the video below, it was Andrews who stole the show:

Mac Jones and @dandrews61 both dressed as Buzz Lightyear at the New England Patriots and Revolution Foundation Halloween party…



Who was the trick, and who was the treat? We asked Patriots players who wore it better 🚀 pic.twitter.com/eh496c8Cq9 — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) October 24, 2023

Matthew Slater offered a great take on Andrews’ unique Buzz appearance.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s like Buzz in ‘Toy Story 10,'” a laughing Slater told The Camera Guys of NBC Sports Boston. “He’s been through some things. He’s battled through.”

Jones apparently switched up his outfit to a regular astronaut get-up, though Andrews said the Patriots quarterback changed costumes “a couple times.” Either way, Andrews makes for a more interesting Buzz Lightyear.

Jones, Andrews and the rest of the Patriots are coming off a dramatic home win over the Buffalo Bills that improved New England to 2-5. Bill Belichick’s team will look to make it two wins in a row when it visits the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.