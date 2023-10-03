Sunday was a brutal day for the Patriots across the board.

New England’s offense looked horrendous at AT&T Stadium, where Mac Jones committed three turnovers and was benched late in the third quarter. The Patriots’ defense was mostly OK against the Dallas Cowboys, but the unit saw two of its most important players leave the 38-3 loss with injuries.

Pro Bowl pass-rusher Matthew Judon (biceps) and rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) both will be sidelined indefinitely. During a WEEI radio appearance Monday, Jones reacted to the pair of crushing personnel losses.

“Judon and (Gonzalez), they’re doing a great job, man. It’s sucks to see that,” Jones said on “Jones & Mego,” as transcribed by Boston.com. “Judon has obviously been a great leader here since I’ve gotten here, and I don’t know the extent of all that stuff, but (I) hope they’re doing good.

“Christian, I mean, he’s come in and worked really hard. He just does his job. And he looks really good out there. So it’s kind of a bummer, for sure. But we know that there’s guys that will step up and do their job as well.”

Serious injuries to a pair of defensive studs were the last things the Patriots needed after their rough start to the season. But feeling sorry for yourself isn’t tolerated inside the walls at Gillette Stadium, so other players on New England’s roster will have to step up while Judon and Gonzalez are out of action.