The Patriots got their butts kicked Sunday by the Dallas Cowboys, and Tom Brady knows the feeling.

The legendary quarterback was involved in his fair share of brutal New England losses, including a 27-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014 and a 31-point loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2023. But now that he’s retired, Brady has an enhanced perspective on the emotions that come with such a crushing defeat.

During the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady was asked for his thoughts on how the Patriots might be feeling after the most lopsided defeat in Bill Belichick’s career.

“It’s tough,” Brady said. “I mean, losing in the NFL’s tough. For me watching a lot of football, every loss hurts. And believe me, if you’re part of a loss you don’t care about anyone else’s losses. You just care about your loss. If you win you look around and go, ‘All right, who else lost?’ So, in every building with a loss, it’s tough. It’s tough because you spent all week preparing and it didn’t go the way you wanted. So, it’s just that football is a tough sport. It’s brutally tough.

Story continues below advertisement

“And I was in it. So, when I was in it, I didn’t necessarily realize it because I had a lot of control. I was the one behind the center. I had a very big impact on every single game. I have zero impact on any games (now). So, I just watch. And it’s a hard thing because some things you just want to pull your hair out and go, ‘What is going on here?’ I didn’t necessarily do that, I didn’t have that perspective even when I was playing. This is a totally new life I’m living right now, too. So, 32 years of playing and now for the first time I’m on the outside looking in and it’s helping me gain some perspective, too. And realizing, as I always said, it’s hard to win a game in the NFL and, man, is it really hard to predict who’s gonna win games in the NFL.”

The Patriots are at an organizational crossroads.

They’re 1-3 for the third straight season. Calls for Belichick to lose his job never have been louder. It feels like a majority of the fan base has turned on Mac Jones.

But the good news is that winning can cure everything, and New England has a chance to get back on track this Sunday when it hosts a middling opponent in the New Orleans Saints.