Mac Jones Betting On Himself After Startling Patriots Season Start

Mac Jones is at the center of criticism after a 1-3 start to the season for the New England Patriots and a three-turnover effort in a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

After playing fairly well in the previous three games to start the season, Jones had a horrible outing at AT&T Stadium and took accountability with the need to prove he can reset his play.

“I’m working hard and I know that I can do it,” Jones said on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” show on Monday. “I have to believe in myself and, you know, I really didn’t give them a lot to believe in the other night. I will show that I can do it and that comes from hard work, trusting myself and trusting them.”

Jones was pulled for Bailey Zappe during the third quarter of the loss. The Patriots starter turned the ball over three times with two giveaways being returned for touchdowns by the Cowboys’ defense.

Story continues below advertisement

“For me, obviously didn’t play well in that game,” Jones explained on being removed from the game. “Gotta do things better in practice. That’s where it kind of starts. Looking back on it, it’s just things I can do better to not be in that situation. It falls back on the quarterback. Just gotta improve.”

The topic of internal support among coaches and teammates for the New England quarterback spiraled after the loss. For the third-year quarterback, winning games will ease the tides.

“For me, I’ve just got to go out there and win some games,” Jones added in relation to earning trust. “That’s what it all comes down to. Going out and doing my part.”

Jones has a chance to reestablish his abilities when the Patriots return home in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints.