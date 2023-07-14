Red Sox’s Jason Varitek Sees This ‘Unique’ Trait In Brayan Bello

There isn’t a member of the Boston Red Sox more qualified to analyze a young pitcher than Jason Varitek.

Varitek has seen it all since joining the organization more than 25 years ago, catching the likes of Pedro Martinez, Curt Schilling, Jon Lester and Jonathan Papelbon — while coaching All-Star talents like Chris Sale, Kenley Jansen and Nathan Eovaldi.

In short, the Red Sox pitching-game coordinator knows what he’s talking about. That’s why Boston fans should be excited about his assessment of star righthander Brayan Bello.

“He’s a unique individual,” Varitek said, per Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe. “He reminds me a lot of (Pedro Martinez) in his aptitude. … (He is) still in growing stages and continuing to get better, but his aptitude and his in-game adjustments have been really good.”

Bello has earned plenty of comparisons to Martinez, but there are few who would know better than the man who caught the Cy-Young winner 168 times. There are plenty of other Red Sox big wigs who agree, however.

“We couldn’t have asked for more from him,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told McWilliams. “You see him growing up after every outing. His stuff is really good. We know he’s nasty. But it’s the adjustments that he makes when not everything’s clicking that have been the most impressive.”

Bello has been a stud for the Red Sox, building a 3.04 ERA in 14 starts this season, going more than six innings while allowing two or fewer runs in five-consecutive starts heading into the All-Star break. The 24-year-old is 3-1 in that five-game span with a 1.82 ERA.

The Red Sox will hope that trend continues as he opens up the second half against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.