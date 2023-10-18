A pair of NFL free agents parlayed workouts into spots on the Patriots practice squad.

New England on Tuesday signed running back Patrick Taylor and defensive end William Bradley-King to its P-squad, according to a report from MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels, after working both out the previous day.

Taylor recently was released by the Green Bay Packers, for whom he appeared in 27 games over the last three seasons. The 25-year-old Memphis product has 44 career carries for 251 yards and one touchdown and eight catches for 48 yards.

A big-bodied back at 6-foot-1, 217 pounds, Taylor joins Kevin Harris on the Patriots’ practice squad and will provide depth behind lead backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott. Stevenson suffered multiple injuries during Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders but later returned to the game and was present at practice Wednesday.

The Patriots got an up-close look at Taylor during training camp when they held joint practices with the Packers. Taylor also scored a rushing touchdown during the teams’ preseason matchup at Lambeau Field.

Bradley-King spent the last three seasons with the Washington Commanders and played sparingly, logging 83 career defensive snaps over four appearances. The Patriots are lean on edge depth with Matthew Judon on injured reserve and Josh Uche and Keion White both banged up. Uche and White exited the Raiders game due to injury and did not practice Wednesday.

Taylor and Bradley-King both made their Patriots practice debuts Wednesday, wearing Nos. 34 and 52, respectively. New England seemingly released wide receiver T.J. Luther and defensive lineman Manny Jones to sign them, as neither was spotted during the open media portion of practice.

The Patriots also signed offensive tackle Conor McDermott to their practice squad Tuesday, filling the spot vacated by quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham’s promotion to the 53-man roster.

New England is preparing to host the Buffalo Bills this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.