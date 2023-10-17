Patriots Reunite With Tackle Amid Mounting Offensive Line Issues

FOXBORO, Mass. — With their offensive line officially a disaster, the Patriots on Tuesday brought back a familiar face.

New England signed veteran tackle Conor McDermott to its practice squad, filling a spot previously occupied by rookie quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham. McDermott was on the field for Tuesday’s practice and was in good spirits in the locker room afterward.

The 30-year-old started six games for the Patriots in 2022 after joining the team mid-season. He re-signed with New England during the offseason but was cut after training camp with an injury settlement.

McDermott’s stall in the locker room never was removed, though, so his return isn’t a surprise.

Story continues below advertisement

If McDermott is healthy, he could be a candidate to play in Sunday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills. New England’s right tackle play has been atrocious all season, with Vederian Lowe and Calvin Anderson both struggling mightily. Riley Reiff and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. also both are dealing with injuries.

The Patriots must announce their Week 7 practice squad elevations by Saturday afternoon.