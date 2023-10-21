The New England Patriots have reinforcements coming for their matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

It’s 2023, though, so there is a catch.

The Patriots announced three roster moves Saturday, activating cornerback Jack Jones from injured reserve, special teamer Cody Davis from the physically unable to perform list and placing offensive lineman Riley Reiff on IR for the second time this season.

Jones’ return to the roster is a welcomed one, as the Patriots have dealt with a rash of injuries in the secondary. Christian Gonzalez was lost for the season with a torn labrum, while second-year corner Marcus Jones is also in the middle of a long-term IR stint. Jonathan Jones, the veteran of the group, missed three games to start the year before leaving New England’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

Jack Jones will join J.C. Jackson and Myles Bryant as the Patriots’ top three cornerbacks this weekend, with Jonathan Jones’ status in doubt after he missed multiple practice during the week. It is likely that Jack Jones and J.C. Jackson will be tasked with shutting down Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs, who has torched the Patriots in the past.

Davis’ return was made possible after New England cut rookie Ameer Speed earlier in the week, with the Indianapolis Colts picking him up off waivers Friday. Davis suffered a season-ending knee injury last October and would have reverted to season-ending PUP if he wasn’t activated prior to Week 8.

Reiff’s return to the Patriots was short-lived. He was activated off IR prior to New England’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, but suffered an injury in practice a week later. He’s dealt with two separate knee injuries this season.