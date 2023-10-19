The New England Patriots released a beefy 20-player injury report for the second consecutive day Thursday, though it did include a few changes from Wednesday’s edition.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was removed from the injury report after sitting out Tuesday’s practice and being limited Wednesday. Barring a setback, he’ll be good to good for Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills, which could feature a run-heavy game plan amid blustery conditions.
Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, meanwhile, was added to the injury report. He was listed as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. The sixth-round rookie has not played since Week 1, sitting out the last five games as a healthy scratch.
Left tackle Trent Brown (chest) returned to practice in a limited capacity after sitting out the previous two. Tight end Hunter Henry and cornerback Jonathan Jones both were listed as “did not participate” for the second straight day despite being present and in uniform during the open media portion of practice.
Offensive lineman Riley Reiff and edge rushers Keion White and Josh Uche, who were not spotted at practice, also were listed as “DNP.”
Here is Thursday’s full injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
TE Hunter Henry, Ankle
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
LB Josh Uche, Knee/Foot
DL Keion White, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C David Andrews, Ankle
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
WR Kayshon Boutte, Hamstring
OT Trent Brown, Chest
DB Cody Davis, Knee
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
S Kyle Dugger, Foot
DL Trey Flowers, Foot
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
DB Jack Jones, Hamstring
OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle
DB Jabrill Peppers, Knee
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion
G Cole Strange, Knee
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder
The Patriots are scheduled to hold their final Week 7 practice on Friday outside Gillette Stadium. Kickoff for Sunday’s home game is set for 1 p.m. ET.
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images