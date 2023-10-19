The New England Patriots released a beefy 20-player injury report for the second consecutive day Thursday, though it did include a few changes from Wednesday’s edition.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was removed from the injury report after sitting out Tuesday’s practice and being limited Wednesday. Barring a setback, he’ll be good to good for Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills, which could feature a run-heavy game plan amid blustery conditions.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, meanwhile, was added to the injury report. He was listed as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. The sixth-round rookie has not played since Week 1, sitting out the last five games as a healthy scratch.

Left tackle Trent Brown (chest) returned to practice in a limited capacity after sitting out the previous two. Tight end Hunter Henry and cornerback Jonathan Jones both were listed as “did not participate” for the second straight day despite being present and in uniform during the open media portion of practice.

Offensive lineman Riley Reiff and edge rushers Keion White and Josh Uche, who were not spotted at practice, also were listed as “DNP.”

Here is Thursday’s full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

TE Hunter Henry, Ankle

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

LB Josh Uche, Knee/Foot

DL Keion White, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C David Andrews, Ankle

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

WR Kayshon Boutte, Hamstring

OT Trent Brown, Chest

DB Cody Davis, Knee

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

S Kyle Dugger, Foot

DL Trey Flowers, Foot

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle

DB Jack Jones, Hamstring

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle

DB Jabrill Peppers, Knee

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion

G Cole Strange, Knee

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

The Patriots are scheduled to hold their final Week 7 practice on Friday outside Gillette Stadium. Kickoff for Sunday’s home game is set for 1 p.m. ET.