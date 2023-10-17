FOXBORO, Mass. — Could Jack Jones make his season debut this Sunday?

The second-year corner practiced Tuesday for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury during a few days before the season opener. Jones was eligible to come off injured reserve after Week 4 but remained sidelined until Tuesday’s practice in New England.

The Patriots now have 21 days to add him to the active roster. If he’s not on the roster by Tuesday, Nov. 7, he’ll miss the remainder of the season.

Good news from Patriots practice: Jack Jones is back. So is Demario Douglas.



Bad news: eight players absent.



Rhamondre Stevenson

Trent Brown

Hunter Henry

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Jonathan Jones

Davon Godchaux

Josh Uche

Keion White



Also a new No. 75. Conor McDermott? pic.twitter.com/RUFDjWWlmf — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) October 17, 2023

The return of Jones would provide a huge boost to a Patriots cornerback group that’s been decimated by injuries.

Marcus Jones and Christian Gonzalez both are on injured reserve due to torn labrums and likely will miss the remainder of the season. Jonathan Jones, who missed three of the first five games due to an ankle issue, suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and didn’t practice Tuesday. The veteran corner did return to the Raiders game, however, so his injury apparently isn’t serious.

Currently, the only healthy Patriots corners are J.C. Jackson, Shaun Wade and Myles Bryant. Jalen Mills also can play corner in addition to safety.

Whether Jack Jones will play Sunday when the Patriots host the Buffalo Bills remains to be seen. It’s also fair to wonder how much faith coaches have in Jones after last season’s suspension, last June’s weapons-related arrest and some of his bizarre training camp behavior.

Nevertheless, New England needs him back as soon as possible. We’ll learn more about Jones’ status on Wednesday when the Patriots release their first Week 7 injury report.