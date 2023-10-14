Patriots Reportedly Add Malik Cunningham To Roster In Bold Move

Well, the Patriots just got a lot more interesting.

New England on Saturday added rookie quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham to its active roster, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Rather than simply elevating Cunningham from the practice squad, the Patriots signed the Louisville product to the 53-man roster while giving him a new three-year deal.

The news arrived a day after Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported the Patriots made Cunningham a “part” of their gameplan for Sunday’s road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Howe also added New England’s current injury situation would make it difficult to find room for Cunningham in Week 6.

Nevertheless, Cunningham now is on the Patriots roster. There will need to be a corresponding move, with placing edge rusher Matthew Judon on injured reserve one obvious possibility.

The big question: How will Cunningham be used?

He played quarterback in college but signed with New England as an undrafted free agent to play receiver for the first time in his life. Cunningham saw preseason work at quarterback — including an impressive drive against the Houston Texans — and at kick returner, but largely focused on wideout. He was cut after training camp but re-signed to the practice squad.

Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien lauded Cunningham for his development at receiver over the last month-plus while downplaying his work at quarterback. A few days later, head coach Bill Belichick offered all-around praise for arguably New England’s most athletic player.

“Malik’s really worked hard and made a lot of improvement,” Belichick said during a news conference. “He never really played in the kicking game at Louisville, so he’s started to show up there. Never played receiver. That didn’t look very good either in the spring, but I think he’s really improved there. He can catch the ball, but just route-running, finding zones and things like that. But it’s come pretty naturally to him.

“And he plays a good amount of quarterback. He’s competent there. He’s a smart kid, he works hard, and the opportunities he’s had, he’s actually looked — he’s shown a lot of improvement doing them. It’s a little too early for an induction ceremony here, but it’s definitely a lot of improvement.”

So, with Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster already ruled out for Sunday, the most likely scenario is Cunningham providing depth at receiver. Perhaps he also gets a look on special teams, an area in which the Patriots once again have struggled.

That said, it’s impossible to not wonder whether Cunningham could see a few snaps in a Taysom Hill-like role. Mac Jones will start in Vegas, but if the third-year quarterback implodes again, the Patriots might exhaust all options in finding a spark to ignite their struggling offense.

Will Grier reportedly will be the next man up to replace Jones as the traditional quarterback. But that doesn’t mean Cunningham won’t get a cameo or two.

Regardless, it’ll be fascinating to see what the Patriots have planned for Cunningham. They clearly have been impressed with what he’s done in practice since the season started.

Sunday’s kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.