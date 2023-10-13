Could Jalen Reagor Get Another Shot With Patriots Thin At Receiver?

FOXBORO, Mass. — There’s a good chance the Patriots will be down two receivers for Sunday’s game in Las Vegas. Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster both are dealing with concussions, and recent NFL history suggests they’ll miss at least one game.

One of the holes presumably would be filled by rookie Kayshon Boutte, who’s been inactive for every game since playing in the season opener. But the second vacancy likely would be filled by one of three practice squad receivers: Malik Cunningham, Jalen Reagor and T.J. Luther.

Bill Belichick on Friday hinted toward Cunningham getting a shot. But he also was asked about Reagor, who was elevated from the practiced squad for Week 2 but didn’t see a snap against the Miami Dolphins.

Reagor, a first-round pick in 2020, was a bust over two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before playing for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. He was cut last August before joining New England’s practice squad.

“First-round pick, he’s a talented guy,” Belichick said of Reagor. “It’s a different system than he’s been in. He’s been in two other systems: the Philly system, which is kind of a west-coast system, and then (the Vikings) system, which is more of a, kind of the (Sean) McVay, (Kyle) Shanahan version. So, we’re a little bit different than that.

“So, kind of the terminology and things like that. But he’s, you know, been out there every day. Works hard. Done a good job in the scout team. So, he’s definitely coming along.”

Obviously, that wasn’t a ringing endorsement.

Reagor possesses undeniable speed and talent. There’s a reason he was drafted 21st overall (one spot ahead of Justin Jefferson). But there also is a reason the 24-year-old now is riding the NFL practice squad rollercoaster. Reagor basically is the 2020 version of N’Keal Harry, who was drafted one year prior.

But who knows? Perhaps Reagor has made real, meaningful progress since joining the Patriots. The scary reality is he can’t be much worse than what New England has shown at receiver so far this season.

The Patriots must announce all practice squad elevations by Saturday afternoon.