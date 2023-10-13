The New England Patriots haven’t seen Tyquan Thornton hit the field yet this season, but that could change Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If he clears one last hurdle.

Thornton, who was placed on injured reserve in late August with a shoulder injury, returned to practice Tuesday — opening his 21-day window to return from IR. He’s remained on the Patriots’ injury report as a limited participant throughout the week.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick explained the process Thornton is going through, and what New England looks for when determining a players return.

“We’ll see, Friday is always a big day for those guys after going through Wednesday (and) Thursday practices — where are they on Friday?” Belichick explained Friday, per team-provided transcript. “Guys that haven’t practiced, are they good to go? They could be kind of sore, not a set back, but need a little bit more time. So, I think (Friday) is usually a good indication on those players on how the two heaviest practice days have affected them or not affected them. So, we’ll see.”

The Patriots could certainly use Thornton’s services, with wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas all but ruled out of Sunday’s game with concussions. New England’s options at the position are DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, Ty Montgomery and Thornton if he’s activated.

There’s also a possibility the Patriots make a practice-squad elevation, too. Jalen Reagor, T.J. Luther and Malik Cunningham are all options if they choose to go that route.

It’s been almost two months since Thornton suffered his injury, with the 23-year-old going down during joint practices with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 17. The start of his career has been stop-start, with the former second-round pick’s rookie season beginning with a stint on IR.

The Patriots will make a final decision on Thornton’s status for the Raiders game on Saturday.