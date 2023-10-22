The Patriots and Bills will square off Sunday afternoon in a matchup of two AFC East teams going in very different directions.

At 1-5, New England looks like a team heading for a deadline sell-off and a potential rebuild. Meanwhile, 4-2 Buffalo has its flaws but still is a legitimate AFC contender.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 10/22, 8:43am
Buffalo Bills
BUF
-400
Sun 10/22, 1:00 PM
BUF -7.5 O/U 43.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New England Patriots
NE
+312

The Patriots dropped their last three games after earning a Week 3 road win over the New York Jets. Bill Belichick and Mac Jones both appear to have tenuous grips on their respective jobs.

Can New England pull off a major upset, or will Josh Allen, who’s 5-1 in his last six games against Belichick, once again top the Patriots? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Bills online and on TV:

Story continues below advertisement

When: Sunday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount Plus

More Football:

Does Ezekiel Elliott Regret Joining Patriots? Veteran Back Opens Up

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images