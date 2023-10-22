The Patriots and Bills will square off Sunday afternoon in a matchup of two AFC East teams going in very different directions.

At 1-5, New England looks like a team heading for a deadline sell-off and a potential rebuild. Meanwhile, 4-2 Buffalo has its flaws but still is a legitimate AFC contender.

The Patriots dropped their last three games after earning a Week 3 road win over the New York Jets. Bill Belichick and Mac Jones both appear to have tenuous grips on their respective jobs.

Can New England pull off a major upset, or will Josh Allen, who’s 5-1 in his last six games against Belichick, once again top the Patriots? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Bills online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount Plus