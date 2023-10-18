Patriots rookie Christian Gonzalez took an important step in his recovery this week.

The New England cornerback shared Tuesday on social media that he underwent surgery to repair his torn labrum.

“Surgery went good!” Gonzalez posted on his Instagram story. “Thank you for all the prayers.”

Christian Gonzalez on IG: “Surgery went good! Thank you for all the prayers.” pic.twitter.com/NXij8rI3ZJ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 18, 2023

Gonzalez, the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for September, suffered his injury during New England’s Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He reportedly is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The Patriots traded for J.C. Jackson to fill the void left by Gonzalez’s absence and should have another cornerback back in the fold shortly, as second-year pro Jack Jones returned to practice Tuesday. That started the 21-day clock on Jones’ return from injured reserve. He has yet to play this season after suffering a hamstring injury late in the summer.

New England is preparing to host the AFC East rival Bills in a must-win game this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Gonzalez’s replacements will have their hands full against Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs, who averaged 6.6 catches and 94.8 yards per game over his last six meetings with the Patriots. The star wide receiver also scored six touchdowns in those games.