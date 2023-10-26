The latest Patriots injury report revealed the reason for Ty Montgomery’s practice absence and saw the addition of one offensive lineman.

Montgomery, a running back/receiver and New England’s primary kick returner, missed the Patriots’ second Week 8 practice for personal reasons, according to the team. He was listed as a limited participant Wednesday due to a knee injury.

Offensive tackle Vederian Lowe was the lone new addition to Thursday’s report. He was limited in practice with an ankle issue.

Lowe suffered an injury late in Sunday’s win over Buffalo after briefly replacing starting tackle Trent Brown, but he was a full participant Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson did not practice Thursday after being limited with an illness the previous day.

Defensive end Keion White was able to practice in a limited capacity for the first time since suffering a concussion in the Patriots’ Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, boosting his chances of suiting up this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Here is the Patriots’ full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Calvin Anderson, Illness

RB Ty Montgomery, Not Injury Related – Personal

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle

TE Hunter Henry, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle

G Cole Strange, Knee

LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

DL Keion White, Concussion

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder

The Dolphins on Thursday upgraded several players from “DNP” to limited, including All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Cam Smith, Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR River Cracraft, Shoulder

WR Tyreek Hill, Hip

S Jevon Holland, Concussion

CB Xavien Howard, Groin

RB Alec Ingold, Foot

CB Kader Kohou, Neck

RB Raheem Mostert, Ankle

CB Nik Needham, Achilles

CB Jalen Ramsey, Knee

WR Jaylen Waddle, Back

C Connor Williams, Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB David Long Jr., Knee

Hill, who leads the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns, told reporters after practice that he expects to play Sunday.

Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.