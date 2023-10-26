The latest Patriots injury report revealed the reason for Ty Montgomery’s practice absence and saw the addition of one offensive lineman.
Montgomery, a running back/receiver and New England’s primary kick returner, missed the Patriots’ second Week 8 practice for personal reasons, according to the team. He was listed as a limited participant Wednesday due to a knee injury.
Offensive tackle Vederian Lowe was the lone new addition to Thursday’s report. He was limited in practice with an ankle issue.
Lowe suffered an injury late in Sunday’s win over Buffalo after briefly replacing starting tackle Trent Brown, but he was a full participant Wednesday.
Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson did not practice Thursday after being limited with an illness the previous day.
Defensive end Keion White was able to practice in a limited capacity for the first time since suffering a concussion in the Patriots’ Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, boosting his chances of suiting up this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Here is the Patriots’ full injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Calvin Anderson, Illness
RB Ty Montgomery, Not Injury Related – Personal
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
TE Hunter Henry, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle
G Cole Strange, Knee
LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder
DL Keion White, Concussion
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder
The Dolphins on Thursday upgraded several players from “DNP” to limited, including All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Cam Smith, Foot
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR River Cracraft, Shoulder
WR Tyreek Hill, Hip
S Jevon Holland, Concussion
CB Xavien Howard, Groin
RB Alec Ingold, Foot
CB Kader Kohou, Neck
RB Raheem Mostert, Ankle
CB Nik Needham, Achilles
CB Jalen Ramsey, Knee
WR Jaylen Waddle, Back
C Connor Williams, Groin
FULL PARTICIPATION
LB David Long Jr., Knee
Hill, who leads the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns, told reporters after practice that he expects to play Sunday.
Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images