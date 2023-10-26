FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Thursday held their second practice ahead of a Week 8 road matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Rookie defensive lineman Keion White practiced for the first time since suffering a concussion in New England’s Week 6 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. First-year receiver/quarterback Malik Cunningham, who was released Tuesday, also was on the field after rejoining the practice squad.

On the downside, Ty Montgomery (knee) and Calvin Anderson (illness) both were missing after popping up on Wednesday’s injury report. They were the only absences.

It’s unclear whether Anderson’s illness is related to the still-mysterious issue that kept him sidelined throughout the summer.

The Patriots will practice again Friday before holding a closed walkthrough Saturday. We’ll learn about the statuses of White, Montgomery and Anderson when the final injury report is released at the end of the week.

Sunday’s kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

