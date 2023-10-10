FOXBORO, Mass. — Before you ask: No, the Patriots are not going to start Malik Cunningham at quarterback against the Las Vegas Raiders.

That’s Mac Jones’ job for at least another week, according to offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. And even if New England eventually decides it needs a different starting QB, it would be a major surprise if Cunningham was the choice.

But could Cunningham, the multitalented undrafted rookie who currently is on the practice squad, help the Patriots in a different capacity? That’s an intriguing possibility.

The Patriots’ 32nd-ranked offense is stuck in neutral, lacks playmakers and hasn’t scored a touchdown in 10 quarters. Elevating Cunningham and using him on gadget plays, designed QB runs and the like could be one way to energize that stagnant unit, especially since its top spark plug thus far (rookie slot receiver Demario Douglas) is in concussion protocol and might not play Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Cunningham has miles to go in his development as a receiver — his primary role since he joined the Patriots in May — and didn’t look like an NFL-caliber passer in his limited opportunities this summer. But the undersized UDFA showcased his abilities as a ball-carrier in Week 1 of the preseason, totaling 34 yards and a touchdown on five QB keepers to lead a 75-yard scoring drive in an electric pro debut.

The popular Louisville product couldn’t replicate that magic in his final two exhibition outings, during which he mostly played receiver and caught one pass on nine targets for -1 yard. Cunningham was released during final cuts, re-signed to the practice squad and showed noticeable growth behind the scenes over the first five weeks of the regular season, according to O’Brien.

“Malik did a good job in the preseason,” the Patriots OC said. “Malik works very hard. He does a good job on the practice squad, plays a lot of receiver. He played some quarterback last week with mimicking (New Orleans Saints QB/tight end) Taysom Hill.

“But he does a really good job, and he continues to improve. He’s probably one of the most improved practice squad players that we have. (He’s) a good guy to work with.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cunningham rushed for 3,182 yards and 50 touchdowns in college, including a 1,034-yard, 20-score campaign in 2021. There’s no guarantee his style of play would work against real NFL defenses — not the Houston Texans’ third-stringers he faced this summer — but with how punchless New England’s offense has looked of late, it could be worth a shot.