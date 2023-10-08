FOXBORO, Mass. — One of the few bright spots in the Patriots’ stagnant offense exited the field due to injury in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

New England announced during the second quarter of the Week 5 matchup at Gillette Stadium that rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas was being evaluated for a head injury and was questionable to return.

Douglas took a shot to the head from Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore on a 24-yard completion earlier in the game. Lattimore was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play.

The sixth-round draft pick initially appeared fine and remained in the game, but he later was removed. Douglas was not spotted on the field or the sideline at the time of the Patriots’ injury announcement.

Losing Douglas robbed the Patriots of arguably their best offensive playmaker. Douglas, whom head coach Bill Belichick praised this week for his ability to get open against man coverage, also had a highlight-reel 42-yard reception in New England’s lopsided Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Patriots totaled just 50 non-penalty yards over their first four possessions Sunday, nearly half of which came on Douglas’ aforementioned reception. The Saints held a commanding 21-0 lead at halftime.