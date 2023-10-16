VA Hero Of The Week: James Van Riemsdyk Boosts Bruins’ Power Play

There is a lot of excitement about the Boston Bruins’ young talent this season, especially after Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired over the summer. However, Boston’s free agency moves which brought in veteran experience is already paying off.

James Van Riemsdyk made himself at home at TD Garden against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, netting his first two goals in a Bruins uniform. Both of them came while JVR was on the ice for the power play in Boston’s 3-2 win over the Predators.

