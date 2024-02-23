Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Fall 3-2 In Overtime To Flames

Despite a pair of goals from Charlie Coyle, the Bruins lost 3-2 in overtime to the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

It was Boston’s 20th time this season that Boston’s needed an extra frame to settle the score.

Linus Ullmark made 27 saves on the night but picked up the loss after Calgary center Nazem Kadri found the back of the net in overtime.

For more, check out the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts in the video above.