The Bruins made a series of roster moves before their matchup against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Boston activated defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to the active roster. Forward Patrick Brown and defenseman Mason Lohrei were assigned to Providence.

Grzelcyk missed the last 10 games due to an upper-body injury he suffered during the Oct. 30 matchup against the Florida Panthers. Head coach Jim Montgomery and his staff targeted Saturday as the earliest return date for the 29-year-old.

Ian Mitchell, Parker Wotherspoon and Lohrei filled in during the past month when Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort and Charlie McAvoy were forced to miss multiple games. Lohrei flashed his playmaking ability on the ice, but the growing pains were visible throughout his 10-game run in Boston. The 22-year-old scored four points during his Boston stint.

Story continues below advertisement

Grzelcyk is projected to slot into the first defensive pairing with McAvoy when the Bruins hit the ice against the Rangers. Puck drop for the matchup is scheduled at 1 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at noon.