Bruins Make Series Of Roster Moves To Fill Defensive Gaps

The Bruins on Wednesday morning announced multiple roster moves in response to a pair of developments on their blue line.

One day before its home matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston called up defensemen Mason Lohrei, Ian Mitchell and Parker Wotherspoon. Those promotions were made in lockstep with Matt Grzelcyk landing on long-term injured reserve due to an upper-body injury and Charlie McAvoy receiving a four-game suspension.

The B’s already have seen a bit this season from Mitchell, who was acquired in the offseason trade that sent Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks. The 24-year-old suited up for both games of Boston’s California back-to-back in Los Angeles and Anaheim late last month. Mitchell logged an assist in the win over the Ducks.

Lohrei, meanwhile, is set to receive his first taste of the NHL. The 2020 second-round pick played most of last season at Ohio State but did log five appearances in Providence. The 22-year-old signed a two-way, entry-level contract with the Bruins on May 10.

Story continues below advertisement

Wotherspoon made his way to Boston in July after six seasons in the New York Islanders organization. The 26-year-old spent the bulk of that tenure playing for the Isles’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, Conn., but he did play in 12 games for New York last season.

In addition to the series of defensive transactions, Wednesday’s slate of Bruins roster moves included Jakub Lauko landing on IR. Lauko took a skate blade near his eye in Boston’s road win over Chicago on Oct. 24.