When Bruins Could Expect Matt Grzelcyk To Return From Injury

The Bruins’ defensive depth was impressive through the first two weeks of November, and Boston could be back to full strength on the blue line before the month concludes.

Boston is the top penalty kill unit in the NHL through 15 games. The blue line and the goalie tandem are why the Bruins remain one of the best teams in the league despite the high roster turnover.

Mason Lohrei made good use of his opportunities, and the 22-year-old scored two points through his six games of action. The 2020 second-round pick led a group of recalls who stepped in while Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy missed multiple games. Jim Montgomery will have tough decisions to make when Grzelcyk returns from injury.

“Grizzy comes off (the injured list) for the Ranger game, and we think he will be available,” Montgomery told reporters Wednesday, per The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont.

Boston travels to play New York next Saturday. Grzelcyk has been out since the Bruins played the Florida Panthers on Oct. 30. Montgomery admitted a move might have to be made when the defenseman is activated.

The Bruins also have Milan Lucic and Morgan Geekie on injured reserve, but Montgomery did not have a definitive timeline for the forward pair.

Boston returns to action when it plays the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on Saturday.