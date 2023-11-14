Bill O’Brien’s sideline blowup on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during Sunday’s nationally televised game in Germany captured the attention of football fans in New England and beyond. But according to the third-year signal-caller, there’s no hard feelings from his end.

“It’s good,” Jones said Tuesday when asked about his relationship with O’Brien on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego with Arcand.”

“I’ve always had coaches who expect a lot of their players, and I love that,” Jones continued. “So there’s a good relationship there and I have no issues with him.”

The Patriots offensive coordinator lit into the third-year quarterback midway through the third quarter of New England’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The anger from O’Brien surfaced right after Jones made a poor read on a third-down play and his shovel pass to running back Rhamondre Stevenson very easily could have been taken the other way for a pick-six. Instead, the Patriots failed to convert a field goal on fourth down.

The Patriots scored merely six points in the international contest. Jones was benched after a horrible interception, his 10th of the season, which came in crunch time as New England trailed 10-6.

Jones told WEEI he has never been pulled from a game in that situation before. Jones has not been told if he will start behind center when the Patriots take on the New York Giants after their Week 11 bye.

Mac Jones Would Have Appreciated This Opportunity In Patriots Loss

