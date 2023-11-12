Mac Jones caught an earful from his offensive coordinator during another ugly outing by the Patriots’ offense.

NFL Network’s broadcast showed Bill O’Brien lambasting Jones in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany.

You can watch the moment here.

The tirade came after the Patriots failed to score on a drive they started near midfield following a Myles Bryant interception. Jones appeared to make a poor read on a third-down dropback and was lucky to avoid both a sack and an interception. Rookie kicker Chad Ryland missed a 35-yard field goal one play later.

O’Brien’s fiery temper earned him the nickname “Teapot” during his first stint as New England’s OC, but this was the first time he’d been seen unloading on Jones during a game this season.

New England’s offense, which entered Sunday ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring, had managed just three points on seven possessions at the time of O’Brien’s blowup.