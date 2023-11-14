Bill Belichick’s Next Team ‘Already Determined,’ NFL Analyst Says

The future of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick might be in question to those outside the confines of Gillette Stadium. But that doesn’t mean it’s the same for the organization or Belichick himself.

While appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky shared how he has heard the speculation about Belichick’s next move and even said the coach’s next landing spot is “already determined.”

Spoiler: It’s not New England.

“I’ve heard that. I’ve heard more and more of that over the past like week. I’m not a reporter, all that stuff, but I have heard that,” Orlovsky told McAfee when asked about the story over the weekend from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

Story continues below advertisement

Russini said people in New England believe there will be a mutual parting of ways at the end of the season.

“I have heard that’s going to be the case and it’s kind of, who knows the likelihood of it, but I’ve heard that’s going to happen,” Orlovsky said. “And I’ve heard the location is kind of already determined, as well.”

The former NFL quarterback did not provide any more details, however.

“I’m not giving — I just have heard that,” Orlovsky said. “It’s people who know what they’re talking about.”

Story continues below advertisement

Belichick’s future in New England has been widely discussed. And given the team’s 2-8 record ahead of its Week 11 bye, it’s becoming more and more difficult to find someone who believes owner Robert Kraft won’t move on from Belichick.

A few potential landing spots that have been speculated include the Washington Commanders, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys.