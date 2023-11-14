Ex-Patriot Jack Jones Claimed Off Waivers By AFC Team

Jack Jones quickly found a new home after his Patriots departure.

One day after being released by New England, the second-year cornerback was claimed off waivers by the Las Vegas Raiders, his agent, Jamal Toosan, told NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

The roster move reunites Jones with Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who was Jones’ high school head coach at Long Beach Poly and college defensive coordinator at Arizona State.

Pierce took over the top job on Vegas’ coaching staff after former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was fired last month. The Raiders are 2-0 since the change.

Jones will team back up with the numerous New England alums who signed with the Raiders during McDaniels’ and general manager Dave Ziegler’s short-lived tenure, including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Toosan said in an earlier statement that Jones “looks forward to making an immediate contribution on his next team as soon as Sunday.” The Raiders will visit the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.

Drafted in the fourth round in 2022, Jones appeared in 18 games over his 1 1/2 seasons with New England, totaling 42 tackles and two interceptions. Head coach Bill Belichick called the 25-year-old “a talented player” after Jones’ release but said he “just felt like (the Patriots) needed to move on.”