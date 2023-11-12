FRANKFURT, Germany — The Patriots are amid their worst season in decades, one that could wind up costing Bill Belichick his job.

But New England’s longest-tenured player believes Belichick is not to blame for the team’s persistent struggles.

Special teams captain Matthew Slater strongly backed his head coach Sunday after the Patriots failed to muster a touchdown in a 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt Stadium.

“I have as much faith in Coach Belichick as I’ve ever had,” Slater said. “There’s no reason to be doubting who he is as a leader and a coach for this football team. The struggles that we’ve had on the field this year are due to us and our inability to execute. It’s got nothing to do with Coach Belichick.”

Multiple reports suggested the Patriots are unlikely to fire Belichick during the season. But with the team sitting at a miserable 2-8 entering its Week 11 bye, Belichick’s job security continues to dwindle.

Team owner Robert Kraft, who called getting a win in front of the Patriots’ German fans a “critical” priority, said in a pregame interview that he’s very disappointed with how this season has transpired.

“I had hoped that things would be a lot better, as I know our fanbase did,” Kraft told NFL Network. “… This isn’t what we were expecting to happen this year.”

Asked about that comment, Belichick replied: “I think we all feel that way.”

“I think we’re all disappointed in the season,” the head coach said postgame. “But we’ll keep going here. Seven games to go. Be ready to go next week against the Giants.”