The Patriots didn’t waste any time rounding out their active roster after Saturday’s noteworthy release.

New England waived quarterback Will Grier one day before its Week 12 matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. In a corresponding move, Bill Belichick and company moved offensive lineman Conor McDermott from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Signing McDermott to the active roster was not a total surprise, as the 31-year-old was out of P-squad elevations for the season. The 2017 sixth-round pick first joined the Patriots in late November last year and was the team’s starting right tackle for the final six games of the 2022 season.

McDermott signed a two-year extension with New England in late February, landed on injured reserve in late August and was released by the organization two days before the season opener. The UCLA product then joined the Patriots’ practice squad last month and stated the last two games at left tackle, filling in for an injured Trent Brown.

Total passing yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under NE at NYG Mac Jones NE – QB o195.5 -114 FanDuel u202.5 -115 DraftKings

It remains to be seen how much McDermott will play Sunday afternoon, if at all. But if the seventh-year tackle does see playing time in the Meadowlands, he likely will be in charge of protecting Mac Jones, who reportedly kept his starting job after the disaster in Germany. And Jones could benefit from heightened security, as he reportedly is dealing with lingering arm pain.

The Patriots and the Giants are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.