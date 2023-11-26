Mac Jones reportedly will start Sunday against the New York Giants. And as the struggling quarterback looks to hold onto his job, he might have to gut through some lingering arm pain.

Jones underwent X-rays after getting benched in the Patriots’ Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. The 25-year-old downplayed the issue during his postgame news conference and in subsequent media availabilities.

Details on Jones’ apparent issue remained a mystery until Sunday, when ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared insight in his weekly notes column.

“When Jones went for an X-ray after the team’s Week 10 loss to the Colts, they were checking his right shoulder/arm, according to a source familiar with the test,” Reiss wrote. “In-game statisticians had credited the Colts with nine quarterback hits against Jones, the final blow coming when 291-pound defensive lineman Taven Bryan drove him to the ground two passing plays before his badly underthrown interception.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jones didn’t show up on any Week 12 injury reports, so his arm issue appears minor. Nevertheless, given how many big hits he’s taken this season, it’s possible Jones is in more pain than he admits publicly.

Despite struggling mightily over the last two months, Jones reportedly will be New England’s top quarterback in Sunday’s matchup at MetLife Stadium. His only backup will be Bailey Zappe, as Will Grier was waived Saturday and Malik Cunningham wasn’t elevated from the practice squad.

The Patriots and Giants are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.