Patriots Reportedly Make Starting QB Decision For Giants Game

Mac Jones reportedly has held onto his job for at least another week.

Jones will start for the New England Patriots in Sunday’s road game against the New York Giants, according to a Saturday night report from Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. The embattled third-year quarterback outperformed sophomore Bailey Zappe in practice ahead of the Week 12 matchup.

“Jones split starting reps with Bailey Zappe in practice this week and out-performed him,” Callahan wrote on the X platform.

Bill Belichick refused to announce a starter when asked by reporters over the last two weeks. His indecision was a result of Jones’ ongoing second-half struggles, including a terrible Week 10 performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany.

Zappe seemingly will serve as Jones’ top backup on Sunday. Third-stringer Will Grier was waived on Saturday, and rookie quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham wasn’t elevated from the practice squad.

Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Giants is scheduled to kick off from MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.