The Patriots quickly will have to move on from their loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday and prepare for a trip to Germany, but New England will take its time before heading off on a flight to Frankfurt.

Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Monday morning the Patriots will travel to Germany after Thursday’s practice and expect to arrive in Frankfurt on Friday morning.

New England has not participated in an International Series game since 2017 in Mexico City, and it hasn’t played in Europe since 2012 when it played in London.

Teams have different strategies for dealing with jet lag, as some decide to travel internationally early in the week. A correct answer hasn’t really been determined, but there was a section of Patriots fans who felt concerned a late arrival to Germany would disadvantage the team against the Colts.

However, Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen told reporters last week his team will leave for Germany on Thursday, per 1075 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen. Steichen seemed to reaffirm that plan after the Colts beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday when he told his team postgame he would see them Wednesday. AtoZ Sports’ Destin Adams confirmed the team will practice Wednesday and have a walkthrough Thursday.

The Patriots and Colts are expected to arrive in Germany around the same time, so there won’t be an advantage when it comes to dealing with jet lag or any other issues with international travel.

However, the on-field product is a different story with New England coming off another deflating loss, Mac Jones possibly losing faith in the team and ownership seemingly not believing in the team’s talent.

There will be a lot to sort through this week before New England plays Indianapolis at Frankfurt Stadium that could set in stone where the team progresses moving forward.