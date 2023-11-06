We’ve reached the stage of the Patriots’ demise where ownership appears to mock the team on TV, and Bill Belichick gets asked about it.

In case you missed it, FOX cameras on Sunday appeared to capture Patriots president Jonathan Kraft saying “We’re just not good enough” during New England’s 20-17 home loss to the Washington Commanders. Kraft was seated next to his father, Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Belichick asked about the video, which since has gone viral, during his Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show“.

“Yeah, you’d have to ask them about what they said,” Belichick said. “I don’t know. We didn’t do enough yesterday.”

The Patriots now are 2-7 through nine weeks. They currently are in last place in the AFC standings and hold the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Yes, injuries and a tough early portion of the schedule have skewed the results and made New England look worse than it is. But the Patriots also are one of the worst teams in the NFL by any objective measure.

They’ll look to get back on track this Sunday when they “host” the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany.