Mike Florio believes a Patriots quarterback change would be beneficial to all parties involved.

After a dreadful 2022 season, the 2023 slate was supposed to be a bounce-back campaign for New England’s offense. Bill O’Brien was brought in to call the shots and the personnel group on that side of the ball improved, at last on paper.

But there haven’t been any steps forward. The Patriots offense still is among the worst in the NFL, so much so that the jury is out on Mac Jones as a legitimate starting quarterback. Thus, Florio believes the 2021 first-rounder and New England should go their separate ways after the season.

“I would move on from Mac Jones because they ruined him last year,” Florio said Sunday night on NBC. “I don’t see him getting any better. They could have had Will Levis. I had a general manager tell me this week that Will Levis is going to get some people fired once he develops into what he’s going to be and owners start asking, ‘Why didn’t we take this guy?’ If I was going to do anything, I would just say, ‘Hey, Mac. We need to part ways. Last year was so bad, we can’t expect you to stay. We can’t expect you to overcome it. We just need to let you get a fresh start somewhere.'”

Jones himself might welcome a move out of Foxboro, Mass. After Sunday’s demoralizing home loss to the Washington Commanders, the 25-year-old sounded like a signal-caller who is losing faith in the offense he’s trying to spearhead.

Moving on from Jones might not be a difficult transition for the Patriots to make either. If New England stays on its current path, it will end up with one of the top picks in the 2024 draft, where it could once again try to land a franchise QB.