Patriots Officially Hosting Game In Germany In 2023 NFL Season

It’s official: The New England Patriots are headed to Germany next season.

The NFL on Thursday announced the Patriots will host a game in either Munich or Frankfurt during the 2023 season. The date, location and opponent are to be announced.

The Patriots are coming to Germany ??



New England has been selected as an international designated team in 2023: https://t.co/h2YX2FHoGP — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 19, 2023

Since the Patriots will be the designated home team for this game, their possible opponents are the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, as well, but they’re playing in their own international games in London and Germany, respectively.

The 2023 NFL International Games designated teams! ?? pic.twitter.com/zfQoUdNrxk — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2023

This will be New England’s first game in Europe since 2012, when they defeated the then-St. Louis Rams at London’s Wembley Stadium. They also played a game in Mexico City in 2017.