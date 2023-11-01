FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ struggling offense was missing a handful of key contributors at the first practice of Washington Commanders week.

In addition to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after suffering a season-ending torn ACL, New England also was without offensive tackles Trent Brown and Calvin Anderson, wide receiver DeVante Parker and tight end Pharaoh Brown.

Anderson, who missed the Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins with an illness, is a backup who hasn’t played in several weeks, but Brown is one of New England’s best and most important linemen.

The starting left tackle played every snap of the Miami game but clearly was not fully healthy. Brown walked with a noticeable limp postgame after being listed as questionable with knee and ankle injuries.

As for the pass-catchers, Parker suffered a concussion this past Sunday on a helmet-to-helmet hit by Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott. He left the game and did not return, and based on the time it typically takes players to clear concussion protocol, it’s unlikely the veteran wideout will play this week against Washington.

If Parker cannot return, the Patriots would be left with a receiving corps of Demario Douglas, Jalen Reagor, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte for the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

The reason for Pharaoh Brown’s absence was unclear. The 6-foot-5 tight end is third on the depth chart behind Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki but has emerged as a surprise big-play threat in the passing game, catching all seven of his targets this season for 170 yards and a touchdown. Brown entered Week 9 as Pro Football Focus’s highest-graded tight end.

Starting linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who left the Dolphins game with a hamstring injury, was present at Wednesday’s practice but appeared heavily limited.

The 2-6 Patriots are scheduled to practice again Thursday and Friday before welcoming the 3-5 Commanders to Foxboro on Sunday.