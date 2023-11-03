DeVante Parker returned to the practice field Friday, but he won’t be suiting up Sunday when the Patriots host the Washington Commanders.

The veteran wide receiver officially was ruled out for the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium as he continued to recover from the concussion he suffered last week in Miami. Parker also was listed as “did not participate” in Friday’s practice despite being present and in uniform.

Expect sixth-round rookie Kayshon Boutte, who has not played since Week 1, to slot back into the lineup in the absence of Parker and Kendrick Bourne. The 2-6 Patriots placed Bourne on injured reserve earlier this week after he tore his ACL against the Dolphins.

Head coach Bill Belichick on Friday said “this has probably been (Boutte’s) best week” of practice this season.

Story continues below advertisement

New England also ruled out backup offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (illness), who did not practice this week.

Ten Patriots players were listed as questionable for Sunday, including starting left tackle Trent Brown. He practiced in a limited capacity Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday.

That list also included second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton, who’s now dealing with a new foot injury. Thornton was a healthy scratch last week and has just two catches for 8 yards in two appearances this season.

Cornerback Myles Bryant was removed from the injury report and cleared to play Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

OUT

OL Calvin Anderson, Illness (DNP)

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore, Knee (LP)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring (LP)

TE Pharaoh Brown, Back (LP)

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee (LP)

DL Davon Godchaux, Illness (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee (LP)

OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle (LP)

WR Tyquan Thornton, Foot (LP)

LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe (LP)

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder (LP)

The 3-5 Commanders ruled out wide receiver Curtis Samuel (toe) and center Ricky Stromberg (knee) and listed safety Percy Butler (calf) as questionable.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is set for 1 p.m. ET.