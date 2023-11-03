The second chance Patriots rookie Kayshon Boutte has waited nearly two months for should come this week.

Boutte, who has been inactive since New England’s season opener, expects to be back in the lineup Sunday against the Washington Commanders as the Patriots look to replace injured starting receivers Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker.

“It’s been a big week,” Boutte told reporters after Thursday’s practice. “Injuries happen in and out throughout the NFL. That’s part of the game. It’s unfortunate, but it’s part of the game. So they kind of preached to us about us having to step up.

“Being out since the first week, coming in, there’s huge expectations, so I’m just approaching this week harder than ever.”

Rare media availability for Kayshon Boutte pic.twitter.com/Zm1Vw8YGyZ — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) November 2, 2023

Boutte, a sixth-round draft pick out of LSU, earned a 53-man roster spot out of training camp, and he had a significant role in Week 1, playing 55 snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles while Parker was sidelined with a knee injury.

The 21-year-old made a few high-profile errors in that game, however, failing to get both feet down on two sideline receptions and stumbling on a deep ball into the end zone. His second sideline miss came on a fourth down with less than a minute remaining.

Boutte finished with no catches on four targets. He was a healthy scratch the following week and hasn’t played since.

But now, with Bourne on injured reserve with a torn ACL and Parker in concussion protocol, the Patriots don’t have the luxury of sitting Boutte and hoping he develops behind the scenes. He’s one of five healthy wideouts on the roster, along with Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and quarterback Mac Jones both said the receiver depth chart for this Sunday would be determined by how those players performed in practice.

“It’s been difficult, coming from college and playing every game,” Boutte said. “And then that translating to the NFL, playing Week 1. Unfortunately, things happen the way they (do), and it’s just part of the game. You just learn and experience.

“It’s been seven weeks, and now my name’s being called. You’ve just got to step up.”

Smith-Schuster praised Boutte on Wednesday, complimenting his speed, hands and ability to “play anywhere on the field.” Asked whether he feels ready to step back in and contribute against Washington, Boutte replied: “Yes, sir.”