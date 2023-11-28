Tiger Woods is keeping a positive mindset as it relates to the TGL, the tech-driven golf league featuring PGA Tour stars.

The league announced last week the inaugural season had been postponed until 2025 after the dome that was set to hold the league’s matches deflated. The TGL initially was scheduled to launch in January.

Woods, who co-founded the league with Rory McIlroy, believes those involved could benefit from the postponement.

“Well, I think it was moving very quickly and I think we can take advantage of time delay,” Woods told reporters Tuesday at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas, per the Tour.

“And I think that we can do it right, and I think all the parties involved really feel this is going to be the best thing for it. There’s so many partners, so many people that are involved in this league that have so much brand experience and they want to get it right. And they have gotten it right, they’re billionaires. So I think if we’re able to capture that into ’25 then I think it will be positive for all of us.”

McIlroy will represent Boston Common Golf, which is owned by Fenway Sports Group. Woods will play for Jupiter Links GC.

Woods, who has not played competitively since the 2023 Masters Tournament, will return to competitive golf this weekend at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. The 2023-24 PGA Tour campaign is set to kick off Jan. 4 in Hawaii.