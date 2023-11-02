Boston Common Golf TGL Team Reveals Star-Studded Roster For 2024

We now know who will represent Boston Common Golf in the TGL’s inaugural season. And it’s a star-studded group.

Boston Common Golf, owned by Fenway Sports Group, on Thursday revealed its first-ever roster. It’s comprised of four well-known professional golfers, including four-time major champion and PGA Tour superstar Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy is joined by Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton.

“These four remarkable golfers have achieved an extraordinary list of accolades as individuals, and together as a group, they convey an unmistakable sense of exceptionalism that not only commands respect but also instills a profound sense of awe, especially among their competitors,” Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry said in a press release. “Rory, Tyrrell, Keegan, and Adam stand at the very heart of our team’s potential for success in this groundbreaking venture and we extend our gratitude to each of them for embarking on this journey with us.”

McIlroy and Tiger Woods helped jumpstart the TGL, a new innovative golf league that blends advanced technology and live action. Boston Common Golf is one of six teams in the TGL, so far joining the Atlanta Drive GC, Los Angeles Golf Club, TGL New York and TGL San Francisco.

The rules for TGL golf — explained here and below — are unique. Basically, it’s a modern match-play format in a two-hour team golf competition, which combines a data-rich virtual course with a short-game complex.

Only a couple months until go time! Ahead of our launch, check out details on the league's competitive format. Everything from match play structure, regular season points, post season format, right here:



— TGL (@TGL) October 31, 2023

“I’m thrilled to join Boston Common Golf and to be representing Boston and New England’s rich sports culture,” McIlroy said in a press release. “TGL brings a unique dimension to the game, and I can’t wait to stand with Adam, Keegan, and Tyrrell as my teammates. It’s a fantastic opportunity that will offer us all a chance to build lasting connections and to foster regional pride that you don’t often see in the game of golf.”

All matches for the upcoming TGL season will be held indoors at SoFi Center on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Approximately 1,600 people will be able to watch in person, but with coverage across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+, the sky is the limit.

The 15-match 2024 regular season is scheduled to begin Jan. 9. Woods, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are among the other PGA Tour stars participating in TGL.