The inaugural season of the TGL will have to wait a year.

The tech-driven indoor golf league featuring the PGA Tour’s top superstars is postponing its first season until 2025, the league announced Monday. The decision comes after the dome that was going to house the league’s matches deflated after a failure of a temporary power system Nov. 14.

The league, which was supposed to launch in January, will be postponed until “early 2025,” the league announced. The league also said it looked at “short-term solutions, potential construction timelines, player schedules and the primetime sports television calendar” before punting until 2025.

“Despite this new timeline for the venue, we remain excited about the future of TGL and will continue to build excitement between now and the start of the season with our players, fans and teams,” the league said in its announcement. “We have begun to update plans and timelines and are confident that the extension will only improve our delivery.”

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, TGL co-founders, tried to focus on the potential positives of the decision, saying it gives the league a chance to further iron out details ahead of the new launch.

McIlroy cited “mixed feelings of disappointment and excitement,” adding that “while the delay is disappointing, the postponement will allow us to regroup, refocus and return stronger.”

It’s unclear what this could mean for the TGL teams and rosters moving forward. Only two of the team rosters were fully announced: Boston Common Golf, headlined by McIlroy, and the Atlanta Drive, built around Justin Thomas.

“Over the next year, Boston Common Golf will continue to build its following locally and enhance the connection the region has with its four remarkable PGA Tour players,” Fenway Sports Group, who owns Boston Common Golf, said in a statement. “While disappointing, this delay will ensure the inaugural season is a highly successful one that allows the league to present the best first look at this new concept.”

The PGA Tour season begins Jan. 4 in Hawaii.