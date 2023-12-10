AFC East Rival Signs Linebacker From Patriots Practice Squad

Calvin Munson never really got a chance with the New England Patriots this season.

But the soon-to-be 29-year-old linebacker will now get a shot with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins announced Saturday that they signed Munson off of the Patriots practice squad. Munson will now be on Miami’s active roster as the Dolphins were in need of a linebacker after they placed Jerome Baker on injured reserve.

Munson played sparingly for the Patriots this season, suiting up in just three games. He was active for the first two games of the season and wasn’t elevated from the practice squad again until New England’s Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Germany. Munson played a combined 11 defensive snaps over those three games and saw more time on special teams with 25 snaps.

If the Patriots wanted to bring Munson up again, they would have been required to sign him to the active roster.

Munson has familiarity with the Dolphins since he spent two-plus seasons with the organization from 2019-2021. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker played in 16 games for the Dolphins during the 2020 campaign and totaled 22 appearances during his stint with Miami. Munson originally went undrafted out of San Diego State and spent his first NFL season with the New York Giants, where he showed some promise by tallying 60 tackles and two sacks.

With Munson headed south for the rest of the winter, the Patriots have two open practice-squad spots they could fill with four games remaining in the regular season.