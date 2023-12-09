FOXBORO, Mass. — Did anyone have doubt in who Bill Belichick would pick in his appearance as ESPN’s “College GameDay” celebrity guest picker?

We didn’t, either.

Belichick’s allegiance to the Navy Midshipmen has been long documented, as his father, Steve, spent more than 30 seasons as a coach and scout at the Naval Academy from 1956-1989. That’s probably why we penciled him in to pick the Middies back when it was announced last week that he’d make an appearance.

He did us proud.

Bill Belichick took a page out of Coach’s book and brought his own headgear 😂#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/ttcth1EAP5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 9, 2023

The (surprisingly chatty) 71-year-old was nice enough to provide context for his pick.

“My pick on this one? Well, Coach (Lee Corso), I’m going to take a page out of your book here. (Belichick brings out a Navy helmet and puts it on.) 1962. This is the Jolly Roger. Beat Army in Chinese for Paul Dietzel’s ‘Chinese Bandits.’ Go Navy, Beat Army.”

Belichick wasn’t the only member of the New England Patriots to appear on ESPN’s flagship college football show, as Robert Kraft made an appearance about an hour before.

Army and Navy will kick things off from Gillette Stadium at 3 p.m. ET on CBS, giving Kraft and Belichick plenty of time to make it to their seats for America’s Game.