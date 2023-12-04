Bill Belichick brushed aside the latest critical comments from former rival Rex Ryan.

In an interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” one day after the Patriots’ 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium, New England’s head coach was asked for his reaction to Ryan saying the Patriot Way “exhausts” players.

“Yeah, I’m not really sure what he’s talking about,” Belichick replied. “Rex has never been with the Patriots. I’m not really sure what that means, either. But we’re going to do the best we can to prepare the team and compete every week. So, that’s what we’re going to do. Whatever that is.”

"Rex has never been with the Patriots, I'm not really sure what that means either"

Bill Belichick reacts to Rex Ryan's comments regarding the 'Patriot way' pic.twitter.com/AIRTGpi8e0 — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) December 4, 2023

But Ryan, the former head coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, did make a valid point. Belichick’s program is notoriously demanding, and it’s no longer producing the desired results.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s much easier for players to buy into hard coaching when every season ends with at least an AFC Championship appearance. To work as hard as the Patriots do and still lose 10 of the first 12 games, as New England did this season, has to be draining.

The 2-10 Patriots, who on Sunday became the first NFL team since 1938 to allow 10 or fewer points in three straight games and lose all three, will continue their march toward a top draft pick when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers this Thursday night.